Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.18

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.18 and last traded at $9.08, with a volume of 6219 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.92.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EXTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.43.

In other Extreme Networks news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 23,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $149,500.00. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $218,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,136 shares in the company, valued at $5,137,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 247,892 shares of company stock worth $1,805,145. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

