F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,870 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 13,794 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.07% of F5 Networks worth $7,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FFIV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after buying an additional 10,716 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in F5 Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $625,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,527 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,711,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $819,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,475 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $199.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.66, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.78 and a fifty-two week high of $211.01.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FFIV. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America raised shares of F5 Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.74.

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.57, for a total transaction of $50,261.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,808,921.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Geng Lin sold 920 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total value of $146,151.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,799.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,963 shares of company stock worth $3,435,375. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

