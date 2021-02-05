Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Director Rollance E. Olson Sells 7,000 Shares

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Director Rollance E. Olson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $604,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,148.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of FN traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.26. The stock had a trading volume of 200,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.48. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $44.00 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 1.01.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 13.37%. As a group, analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.78.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Fabrinet by 53.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fabrinet by 4.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Fabrinet by 70.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 1.8% in the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

