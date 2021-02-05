Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) – Analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Fabrinet in a report released on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.89. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fabrinet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.28 EPS.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.18%.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FN. Zacks Investment Research cut Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.78.

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $87.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.32. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $44.00 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.62 and its 200 day moving average is $70.48.

In other news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 6,081 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $429,987.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,174.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 53.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

