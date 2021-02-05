Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stake Raised by Milestone Resources Group Ltd

Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 366.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,163 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 223,284 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 7.0% of Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s holdings in Facebook were worth $77,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Facebook by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,505,081,000 after buying an additional 1,098,694 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,126,470,000 after purchasing an additional 948,608 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,216,738,000 after buying an additional 1,598,856 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,357,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,974,601,000 after buying an additional 179,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,560,074,000 after buying an additional 1,013,956 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $266.49 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The firm has a market cap of $759.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $266.69 and a 200-day moving average of $267.92.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.08, for a total transaction of $123,432.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.99, for a total value of $11,947,802.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,498,659 shares of company stock worth $407,683,503. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.