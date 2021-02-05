(FAN.V) (CVE:FAN) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.92

(FAN.V) (CVE:FAN) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.92 and traded as high as $0.92. (FAN.V) shares last traded at $0.92, with a volume of 73,000 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.92.

(FAN.V) Company Profile (CVE:FAN)

Gaming Nation Inc, formerly Oceanside Capital Corp, is a Canada-based company, which is focused on the acquisition and operation of companies in the online and mobile sports gaming sector and operates through its subsidiaries. The Company’s segments include Sports Intelligence, Fantasy, 5050 Central and Corporate.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for (FAN.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (FAN.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.