FansTime Price Up 21.6% Over Last Week (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 39.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 5th. One FansTime token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FansTime has a total market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $3.68 million worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FansTime has traded up 21.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00068408 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $516.82 or 0.01357605 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 54.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,645.24 or 0.06948591 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006439 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00055977 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00040430 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00017842 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000175 BTC.

FansTime Token Profile

FansTime (CRYPTO:FTI) is a token. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

FansTime Token Trading

FansTime can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

