FantasyGold (FGC) Price Reaches $0.0008 on Exchanges

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded up 103.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 5th. FantasyGold has a market capitalization of $104,925.57 and approximately $2.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FantasyGold token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded 30.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FantasyGold Token Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 tokens and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 tokens. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The official website for FantasyGold is www.fantasygold.io

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

FantasyGold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

