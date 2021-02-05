Fantom Trading Up 6% Over Last 7 Days (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 5th. Fantom has a market capitalization of $382.05 million and $80.76 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fantom token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000400 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fantom has traded 6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00068940 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $513.82 or 0.01369151 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 45.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,843.77 or 0.07577717 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00056065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006350 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00040502 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00017843 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00020967 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002665 BTC.

About Fantom

Fantom (FTM) is a token. Its launch date was June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 tokens. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Buying and Selling Fantom

Fantom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

