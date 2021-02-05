Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.89 EPS

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.89), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 10.44%.

FARM traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.51. 4,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.03. Farmer Bros. has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $15.08.

A number of research firms recently commented on FARM. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Farmer Bros. from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmer Bros. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

