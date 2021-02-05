Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $6.95, but opened at $6.47. Farmer Bros. shares last traded at $6.24, with a volume of 2,796 shares.

The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.89). Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 10.44%.

FARM has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Farmer Bros. from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmer Bros. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FARM. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 36,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 18,197 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Farmer Bros. during the third quarter worth about $267,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. during the third quarter worth approximately $336,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 111.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 7,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 595.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 82,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 70,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.98 and a 200 day moving average of $5.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Farmer Bros. Company Profile (NASDAQ:FARM)

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

