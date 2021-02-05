FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Hits New 1-Year High at $79.05

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $79.05 and last traded at $78.55, with a volume of 310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FARO Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.19 and a 200 day moving average of $64.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 1.41.

In other FARO Technologies news, SVP Kevin Beadle sold 762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $54,963.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FARO. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of FARO Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 57.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 963 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FARO Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 207.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 65.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FARO Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:FARO)

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

