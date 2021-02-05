FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. FBL Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 10.92%.

FBL Financial Group stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,536. FBL Financial Group has a 52-week low of $29.01 and a 52-week high of $61.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FBL Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

