Feathercoin (FTC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $61,687.00

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Feathercoin has a market capitalization of $7.03 million and $61,687.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Feathercoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0297 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Feathercoin has traded up 66.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Feathercoin alerts:

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00019108 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000032 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000725 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005160 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Feathercoin

FTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

Feathercoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Feathercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feathercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.