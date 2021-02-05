Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.14

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.14 and traded as low as $1.90. Federal National Mortgage Association shares last traded at $1.91, with a volume of 2,888,044 shares.

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on Federal National Mortgage Association in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.50.

The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.77 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.14.

Federal National Mortgage Association provides a source of financing for mortgages in the United States. It securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS). The company operates in two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment securitizes and purchases single-family fixed-rate or adjustable-rate, first-lien mortgage loans, or mortgage-related securities backed by these loans; and loans that are insured by Federal Housing Administration, loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Rural Development Housing and Community Facilities Program of the U.S.

