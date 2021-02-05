FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,013 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. FedEx comprises approximately 1.4% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in FedEx by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 46,302 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $12,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in FedEx by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,197 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 24,281 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Vicus Capital boosted its position in FedEx by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 6,197 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDX traded up $3.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $251.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,963,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $66.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $305.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $255.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.62.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on FDX. Argus raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.00.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

