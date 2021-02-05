FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. lowered its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,905 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 8,151.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 815,578 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $205,135,000 after purchasing an additional 825,708 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 128.3% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 722,306 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $181,674,000 after purchasing an additional 405,985 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth approximately $96,645,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth approximately $69,483,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 92.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 465,722 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $117,139,000 after purchasing an additional 223,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

NYSE:FDX opened at $248.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $65.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $88.69 and a 52-week high of $305.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.62.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $356.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.00.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.