Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2,401.76

Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,401.76 and traded as high as $2,420.00. Fevertree Drinks shares last traded at $2,376.00, with a volume of 355,335 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FEVR. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fevertree Drinks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,184.44 ($28.54).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 5.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,401.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,276.41.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

