Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL) Stock Position Trimmed by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.86% of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 19,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 26,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 699.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 3,257.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,247. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $25.64 and a twelve month high of $44.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.74.

