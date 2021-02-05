Fiduciary Trust Co. Acquires 13,197 Shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 114.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,197 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VDE. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $627,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 551,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,222,000 after acquiring an additional 48,038 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the third quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% in the third quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 208,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,390,000 after purchasing an additional 9,973 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VDE opened at $58.51 on Friday. Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $30.03 and a 12 month high of $74.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.50 and its 200-day moving average is $48.74.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.