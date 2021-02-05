Fiduciary Trust Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLB. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 167.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 295,266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,570,000 after purchasing an additional 184,693 shares during the period. BP PLC purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $11,592,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,360,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $222,732,000 after purchasing an additional 126,781 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 1,792.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 85,903 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 81,364 shares during the period. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $4,971,000. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DLB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.25.

DLB opened at $91.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.68 and a twelve month high of $97.78.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $389.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.33 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 38.26%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, VP Ryan Nicholson sold 2,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $203,589.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 5,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $465,580.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 259,760 shares of company stock valued at $23,229,127. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

