Fiduciary Trust Co. Buys 61,792 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 89.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,792 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $7,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,127,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,985,000 after acquiring an additional 79,283 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 487,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,251,000 after purchasing an additional 236,680 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 362,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,523,000 after purchasing an additional 180,009 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 356,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,941,000 after purchasing an additional 193,370 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 222,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,003,000 after buying an additional 105,681 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ICF stock opened at $55.20 on Friday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $88.40 and a 12 month high of $104.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.48.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

