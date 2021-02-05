Fiduciary Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lowered its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Truist raised their price target on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $668.74.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $619.79 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $345.67 and a twelve month high of $681.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $639.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $624.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

