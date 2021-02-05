Fiduciary Trust Co. Decreases Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 59.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,858 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,969,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,444,000 after purchasing an additional 186,494 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 16.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,257,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,787,000 after purchasing an additional 879,355 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 83.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,597,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,256 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Altria Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,752,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,339,000 after acquiring an additional 96,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,707,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,991,000 after acquiring an additional 98,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MO opened at $42.53 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $47.14. The stock has a market cap of $79.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.14, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.52%.

MO has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

