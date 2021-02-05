Fiduciary Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.4% of Fiduciary Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $65,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,816,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Alphabet by 6.6% in the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,462 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,265,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management increased its position in Alphabet by 65.2% during the third quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 9,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 525 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Rivers Group grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,033.40.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,053.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,787.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,648.72. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2,106.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

