Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $1.11 Million Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in The Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in The Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get The Clorox alerts:

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 1,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total transaction of $298,903.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,417.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 9,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $1,985,084.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,932,033.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 468,528 shares of company stock valued at $94,686,881. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CLX opened at $191.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $239.87. The company has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.93 and its 200 day moving average is $211.41.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Clorox in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on The Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Clorox in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.65.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.