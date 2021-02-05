Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,188,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,226,000 after buying an additional 355,576 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 12,863.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 806,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 800,094 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,596,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 616,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,039,000 after buying an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 599,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,346,000 after buying an additional 24,613 shares during the period. 77.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $529,608.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 206,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,244,708.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $495,600.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,429 shares of company stock valued at $3,390,682. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $61.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 34.85 and a current ratio of 34.85. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $72.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 58.73% and a return on equity of 9.07%. Analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HASI has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $41.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

