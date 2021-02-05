Fiduciary Trust Co. Purchases 14,985 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 204.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,985 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy by 32,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $63.59 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $76.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.42.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.15%.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total transaction of $235,462.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.82.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

