Fiduciary Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,147 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 42.8% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 37,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 20,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 6.2% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $65.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.58. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $85.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.52 billion, a PE ratio of 67.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

