Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.70.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FDUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Fidus Investment from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Fidus Investment from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Fidus Investment from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of Fidus Investment stock opened at $13.48 on Friday. Fidus Investment has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $15.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.37. The firm has a market cap of $329.41 million, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.89.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 495.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

