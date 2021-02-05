Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Brokerages expect Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to report $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.72. Fifth Third Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 384.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $3.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $3.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

In other news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $219,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,983.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $257,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FITB. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 223.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB remained flat at $$32.09 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 286,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,268,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $32.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.99%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

