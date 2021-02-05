Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.57

Shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.57 and traded as high as $30.89. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $30.88, with a volume of 61,280,737 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.57.

Get Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 21,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 36,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 11,779 shares in the last quarter.

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.