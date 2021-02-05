Financial Survey: Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) versus INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT)

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) and Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares INDUS Realty Trust and Brookfield Property Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INDUS Realty Trust -11.27% -4.08% -1.34% Brookfield Property Partners -17.60% -2.24% -0.86%

INDUS Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Brookfield Property Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%.

Volatility and Risk

INDUS Realty Trust has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookfield Property Partners has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares INDUS Realty Trust and Brookfield Property Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INDUS Realty Trust $44.04 million 8.36 $3.67 million N/A N/A Brookfield Property Partners $7.60 billion 0.99 $1.05 billion N/A N/A

Brookfield Property Partners has higher revenue and earnings than INDUS Realty Trust.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for INDUS Realty Trust and Brookfield Property Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INDUS Realty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Brookfield Property Partners 0 2 2 0 2.50

Brookfield Property Partners has a consensus target price of $15.56, suggesting a potential downside of 10.15%. Given Brookfield Property Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Brookfield Property Partners is more favorable than INDUS Realty Trust.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.3% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.7% of Brookfield Property Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.5% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Brookfield Property Partners beats INDUS Realty Trust on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc., is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing. Brookfield Property Partners is the flagship listed real estate company of Brookfield Asset Management Inc., a leading global alternative asset manager with over $540 billion in assets under management. More information is available at www.brookfield.com.

