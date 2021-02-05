FintruX Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $507,516.24 (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Over the last week, FintruX Network has traded up 41.1% against the dollar. FintruX Network has a total market cap of $507,516.24 and approximately $2,177.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FintruX Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00069256 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $505.92 or 0.01338989 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,797.47 or 0.07403887 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00059396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006501 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00039945 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00017651 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00021002 BTC.

FintruX Network Token Profile

FintruX Network is a token. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com . The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX

FintruX Network Token Trading

FintruX Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FintruX Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FintruX Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

