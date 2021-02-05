FIO Protocol Price Hits $0.0947 on Exchanges (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Over the last week, FIO Protocol has traded 24.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. FIO Protocol has a market capitalization of $20.58 million and $2.90 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FIO Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0947 or 0.00000240 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000408 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000045 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00037985 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO Protocol (CRYPTO:FIO) is a coin. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 740,560,679 coins and its circulating supply is 217,262,611 coins. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io . The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

