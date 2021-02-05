FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for FireEye in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Fishbein anticipates that the information security company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for FireEye’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information security company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $248.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.14 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.

FEYE has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded FireEye from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on FireEye from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. FireEye has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.15.

FireEye stock opened at $20.96 on Friday. FireEye has a 52-week low of $7.54 and a 52-week high of $25.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 1.26.

In other news, EVP Alexa King sold 56,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $1,132,335.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 420,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,425,739.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $1,260,252.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 402,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,239,949.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,191 shares of company stock worth $4,909,911. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in FireEye by 650.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,500 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FireEye in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FireEye in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in FireEye by 443.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in FireEye in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

