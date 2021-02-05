Firo Hits Market Capitalization of $52.63 Million (FIRO)

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 5th. One Firo coin can now be bought for $4.57 or 0.00011860 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Firo has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Firo has a market capitalization of $52.63 million and approximately $6.92 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Firo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,563.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,737.69 or 0.04506033 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.69 or 0.00403726 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.10 or 0.01161975 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $186.54 or 0.00483728 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.88 or 0.00404223 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003586 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.34 or 0.00249819 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00022109 BTC.

Firo Profile

Firo (CRYPTO:FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,506,829 coins. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . The official website for Firo is zcoin.io

Firo Coin Trading

Firo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Firo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Firo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.