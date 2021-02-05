First Choice Healthcare Solutions (OTCMKTS:FCHS) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.10

Shares of First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCHS) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and traded as high as $0.13. First Choice Healthcare Solutions shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average of $0.06.

About First Choice Healthcare Solutions (OTCMKTS:FCHS)

First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. Its network of non-physician-owned medical centers offer musculoskeletal and rehabilitative care services specializing in orthopaedics, spine surgery, interventional pain management, and ambulatory surgical care.

