First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 249,030 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.26% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 38.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 997,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,721,000 after acquiring an additional 279,620 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,673,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,106,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $925,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,649,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,771,000 after buying an additional 115,845 shares during the last quarter. 66.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. DA Davidson raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley increased their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

Shares of NYSE FCF opened at $12.42 on Friday. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $14.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 18.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

First Commonwealth Financial Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

