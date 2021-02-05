First Trust BICK Index Fund (NASDAQ:BICK) Trading 0.3% Higher

First Trust BICK Index Fund (NASDAQ:BICK)’s share price traded up 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $41.51 and last traded at $41.16. 3,777 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 6,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.03.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.71.

Get First Trust BICK Index Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust BICK Index Fund by 9.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 16,609 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust BICK Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,008,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of First Trust BICK Index Fund by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust BICK Index Fund by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of First Trust BICK Index Fund by 622.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust BICK Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index call the ISE BICK (Brazil, India, China, South Korea) Index. The ISE BICK Index is designed to provide a benchmark for investors interested in tracking the largest and most liquid public companies that are domiciled in Brazil, India, Mainland China and South Korea.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust BICK Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust BICK Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.