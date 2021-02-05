First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA) Stock Price Down 0.3%

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA)’s stock price was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.32 and last traded at $28.43. Approximately 1,741 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 6,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.52.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.86 and a 200 day moving average of $27.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 15.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 163.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 19,279 shares during the period.

