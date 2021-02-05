First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $102.41

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $102.41 and last traded at $102.41, with a volume of 45 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.56.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.20 and its 200 day moving average is $92.39.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 160.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $152,000.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

