First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Trading Up 1.1%

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT)’s stock price was up 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $82.45 and last traded at $82.44. Approximately 5,004 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 10,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.52.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QQXT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 21.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 370,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,416,000 after purchasing an additional 64,596 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund in the third quarter valued at about $2,106,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $895,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund in the third quarter valued at about $436,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 191,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,268 shares during the last quarter.

