Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 113,739 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 972,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,739 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.22% of TechnipFMC worth $9,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,438,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $154,210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067,272 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,983,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $132,408,000 after purchasing an additional 818,343 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,859,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $131,626,000 after purchasing an additional 687,521 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,930,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,900 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,536,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,042,000 after purchasing an additional 728,578 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FTI opened at $11.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.35. TechnipFMC plc has a one year low of $4.49 and a one year high of $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38.

Several research firms have commented on FTI. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TechnipFMC from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TechnipFMC from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TechnipFMC from $9.80 to $13.90 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. HSBC downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.60 to $10.10 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.50 to $12.50 in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

