Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 276,660 Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 121.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 503,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276,660 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 2.10% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF worth $33,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYF. BEAM Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 73,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,314,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 164.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ONE Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $339,000.

IYF opened at $69.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.32. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a one year low of $40.62 and a one year high of $71.84.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

