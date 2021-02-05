Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 29,792 Shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,792 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.71% of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 35,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 16,985 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 24,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SUSB opened at $26.15 on Friday. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.40 and a 12-month high of $26.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.16 and its 200 day moving average is $26.12.

