Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,890 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DeGreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. DeGreen Capital Management LLC now owns 375,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,820,000 after buying an additional 32,510 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 175,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after buying an additional 12,069 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 51,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 658,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,197,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 127,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after buying an additional 7,077 shares during the period.

SPIB stock opened at $36.97 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $37.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.91.

