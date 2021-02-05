Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL) by 852.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 313,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280,904 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 7.05% of iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF worth $4,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,161,000.

Shares of FILL stock opened at $13.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.24. iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $17.68.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.