Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 1,936 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harding Loevner LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 149.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of VT opened at $96.06 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $53.70 and a 12-month high of $96.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.69 and its 200 day moving average is $86.00.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

