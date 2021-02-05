Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 253 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,365,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,725,046,000 after purchasing an additional 23,421 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,905,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $753,033,000 after buying an additional 37,410 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,169,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,128,000 after buying an additional 89,088 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 1,161,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $459,048,000 after buying an additional 21,842 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 137.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 915,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,533,000 after buying an additional 529,614 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total value of $214,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,092.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Argus increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $412.40.

ROP opened at $403.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $419.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $415.52. The company has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $240.00 and a 52 week high of $455.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.24%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.